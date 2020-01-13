WINDSOR -- Chatham-Kent police say a Tilbury man was caught making off with a wagon of five spools of copper wiring.

Officers responded to the report of two suspicious men pulling a cart in the area of Southwest Warehousing on Raleigh Street in Chatham on Sunday morning.

Officers say they found one of the men pulling a wagon with five spools of copper wiring covered by a blanket.

Through investigation, police learned that the copper wiring had been stolen from the property on Raleigh Street.

The Tilbury man was arrested and charged with being in possession of property obtained by a crime under $5,000. He was released pending a future court date of Feb. 11.