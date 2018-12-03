

CTV Windsor





A Windsor man is giving thanks this holiday season because of a group of good Samaritans.

As CTV News told you last week, 72-year-old Ronald Renaud, who has one leg and is battling leukemia, had his newly purchased Christmas decorations stolen from his front yard on Wyandotte Street East.

Since his story aired, several members in the community are giving him back his Christmas spirit.

On Sunday morning they added more than just the two reindeer and a sleigh that went missing.

They donated more than a dozen decorations. The group also presented him with a plaque that was engraved with the name of his son who died earlier this year in a car accident.

“We lost him in February last year, he was 54 and we did a garden for him,” says Renaud.