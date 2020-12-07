WINDSOR, ONT. -- Chatham-Kent police say a stolen forklift worth $20,000 has been recovered.

Sometime between last Wednesday at 4:30 p.m. and Thursday at 7:00 a.m., police say unknown suspect(s) stole a red Moffett forklift from Adams Industrial Forklifts on Richmond Street, valued at $20,000.

On Saturday afternoon, the stolen forklift was found near a farmer’s field in the area of McLarty Line and Scane Road in Howard Township.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Const. Jason Hamm at jasonha@chatham-kent.ca or 519-436-6600 extension #87344. Anonymous callers may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) and may be eligible for a cash reward.