Stolen cell phone helps Chatham-Kent police find alleged thief

Chatham-Kent police say they found a break-in suspect with help from a cell phone stolen from the home.

Police responded to a break and enter in progress at a residence on Maynard Line in Harwich Township Wednesday at 9:20 a.m.

The homeowners say they observed the man run from the home upon their return. A description of the man and his vehicle was provided to the police.

Various efforts, including pinging a cell phone stolen from the residence, assisted the police in locating the man still in the vehicle on Foster Street.

Police say the man attempted to run from the police but was quickly apprehended. Upon a search, officers say he had property stolen from the home.

Police also learned the man was bound by a release order and wanted on outstanding warrants held by Windsor Police Service and Ontario Provincial Police Essex Detachment.

The 33-year-old Chatham-Kent man was transported to police headquarters and charged with possessing the stolen property, resisting arrest, failing to comply with the release order, and breaking and entering. He was held pending a bail hearing.