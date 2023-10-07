Stolen car found after reported collision

A car was reported stolen to Chatham-Kent Police Service around 10 p.m. Friday.

The car, a Volkswagon Jetta, was allegedly stolen from a driveway on the north side of Chatham.

Police located the vehicle a short distance away after they received another report indicating a car had just crashed into a hydro box, but the vehicle was empty with no one in the driver’s seat.

Police determined the car involved in the crash was the same one that was stolen earlier in the night.

The vehicle was recovered with “significant damage” to it, and removed as stolen.

This incident is still under investigation, and anyone with information is asked to contact Const. Avery Wilson at 519-436-6600 ext. 0.