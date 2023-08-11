Stolen bicycle leads to drug charges for Chatham-Kent man

A stolen bicycle being posted for sale on Facebook led to a drug charge for a man in Chatham-Kent on Thursday.

According to the Chatham-Kent Police Service, at 11:44 a.m. on Thursday, police received a report of a stolen bicycle being posted to Facebook. The bicycle was reportedly seen under the Third Street Bridge, and in response officers attended the area.

Upon arrival, police located a man believed to be involved. Officers then confirmed the man was wanted on an outstanding warrant for failing to attend court.

Police said the warrant was related to a wire theft from Canadian Pacific Railway property in May of 2022.

While arresting the suspect, police conducted a search of the man which yielded suspected methamphetamine.

The 38-year-old man from Chatham-Kent was charged with possession of a controlled substance with intent to traffic.

He was subsequently transported to police headquarters and released with conditions and a court date of Sept. 7.