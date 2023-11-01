Stolen Audi recovered by Windsor police, four people arrested

Four people are facing a combined 13 charges after allegedly stealing a car about three weeks ago, Windsor police say.

Officers were conducting a routine patrol Tuesday around 10 a.m. in a parking lot in the 3100 block of Howard Avenue. During this time, police spotted a 2014 black Audi that matched the description of a vehicle that had been reported stolen three weeks ago.

Police say officers reviewed surveillance footage of the area, which showed four suspects drive into the parking lot and leave the vehicle.

When the suspects returned to the car a short time later, police quickly arrested three of them.

A fourth suspect tried to flee, but was arrested after a brief foot chase.

Officers were able to recover the stolen Audi and seized a licence plate that had been stolen from a second vehicle.

A 44-year-old has been charged with possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000 and under $5,000.

A 34-year-old and 36-year-old have also each been charged with possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000 and under $5,000 as well as additional charges of failure to comply with a release order and failure to comply with a probation order.

A 48-year-old was also arrested and charged with possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000 and under $5,000 as well as failure to comply with a release order.