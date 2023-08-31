STIs increasing in Windsor-Essex: WECHU

syphilis

Windsor Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

WATCH

WATCH | COVID-19: BA.2.86 the most 'mutated' variant since Omicron

Canada's first case of BA.2.86, has been detected in British Columbia but an emergency-room physician says the 'real test' for the highly 'mutated' variant will be in the weeks after children return to the classroom for the new school year.

opinion

opinion | Don Martin: Who will step up to have 'The Talk' with Trudeau?

Ego and vanity are a potent combination in leadership politics, and in his exclusive column for CTVNews.ca, Don Martin writes this condition is infecting Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's mindset as he seems deadly serious about seeking re-election in 2025.

Kitchener

London

Barrie

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Toronto

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver