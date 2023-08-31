STIs increasing in Windsor-Essex: WECHU

There’s an increase in Sexually Transmitted Infections in the region, according to the Windsor-Essex County Health Unit.

Manager of Infectious Disease Prevention Razane Diab tells AM800 that syphilis has really spiked, not only in Windsor-Essex, but across Ontario and Canada.

"In Windsor-Essex County in 2018, we had a 5.9 case count per 100,000 population count," says Diab. "We are currently projecting a rate of 12.2 for 2023. So that's definitely an increase."

WECHU says syphilis mostly spreads through contact with a contagious sore or rash during unprotected oral, vaginal, and/or anal sex. A person can spread the infection without knowing it and mothers may also pass it to their newborn baby during pregnancy.

Symptoms can include a rash, open sores or feeling like you have the flu.

Diab says there are also concerns over chlamydia, gonorrhea and HIV.

"In 2018 we had 6.6 cases of HIV per 100,000 people. Currently we're projecting a rate of 10.6 for 2023," she says. "So we are seeing the stats and numbers increase."

The health unit recommends if you have concerns about your sexual health, speak with your doctor or health care provider for support and treatment. You can also visit any walk-in clinic for testing and treatment. WECHU also provides confidential support services that contribute to healthy sexuality.