WINDSOR -- ENWIN crews are working to restore power at a downtown high rise after a fire forced the electricity provider to cut power to the building.

The fire broke out in the underground parking garage at Westcourt Place at 251 Goyeau St. early Tuesday morning, forcing the evacuation of hundreds of residents and damaging some of the electrical equipment at the 21-storey building. Three residents and two firefighters were also taken to hospital to be treated for smoke inhalation.

ENWIN was asked to cut off power at the building so firefighters could safely fight the fire. “Unfortunately, the electrical supply that goes to the Westcourt Place building also supplies other buildings in the area and those customers were consequently also out of power,” said ENWIN spokesperson, Barbara Pierce Marshall in a media release.

By 4:45 p.m., Tuesday, power was restored to all customers in the area, with the exception of those residing in the building at 251 Goyeau St. Because of that, more than 200 residents were displaced from the building following a mandatory evacuation.

The Westcourt Place building owner is working to repair the building’s electrical distribution system, which was damaged by the fire. “When that is done, the Electrical Safety Authority (ESA) will inspect the work and issue an authorization to connect and restore power to the building,” noted Pierce Marshall.

Once ESA approval is granted, the building will once again have its power restored, Pierce Marshall adds.

Windsor Mayor Drew Dilkensis expected to an announcement about the situation sometime Wednesday morning.