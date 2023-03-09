Still have downed tree branches after last month's ice storm? Here’s how to get them collected

City of Windsor crews continue to clean-up after February’s ice storm making their way around the city helping residents to remove large tree branches.

This is the second phase of clean-up from the winter storm on Feb. 22 that downed powerlines and trees across the region.

“Phase-one cleanup was very successful. City crews along with the City’s contractor Green For Life (GFL) completed a full sweep of the city and collected over 55 tonnes of yard waste and debris,” a news release from the city states.

City forestry crews will soon start making heir way around the city to help remove those larger branches that require a wood chipper.

Residents in need of branch removal are reminded:

The large limb service is by appointment only, so call 311 prior to 4:00 p.m. Friday, March 10, if you have not already done so. Alternatively, enter requests online and using the mobile app until Saturday, March 11, 2023.

Only large branches that are 3 inches/7.6 centimetres or more will be collected and chipped by Forestry.

Branches should be properly organized and lined up to facilitate easy pickup by the crew (not scattered around a front lawn), and left as close as possible to the city right of way without impeding pedestrians.

The city is also letting residents know if your bag of yard waste was not collected during the first clean-up, yard waste is free to drop at the Public Drop-Off Depot, located at 3560 North Service Road East, Monday to Friday (excluding holidays) from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Regular spring yard waste collection will begin the week of April 17.