It appears former Detroit Red Wings captain Steve Yzerman is on his way back to Hockeytown.

According to TSN, the Red Wings great will be named the team’s new general manager in a news conference on Friday afternoon – replacing long-time GM Ken Holland.

JUST ANNOUNCED: The #RedWings will hold a press conference today at 3 p.m. EST with Christopher Ilitch, Steve Yzerman and Ken Holland.



JUST ANNOUNCED: The #RedWings will hold a press conference today at 3 p.m. EST with Christopher Ilitch, Steve Yzerman and Ken Holland.

Under Holland’s management over the last 22 years, the Red Wings won three Stanley Cups and four President’s Trophies.

Holland is reportedly set to stay on with the team as a senior vice president, but other teams around the NHL, including Edmonton and Seattle, have contacted Detroit to inquire about his availability.

The 53-year-old Yzerman stepped down as general manager of the Tampa Bay Lightning prior to the team’s excellent regular season. He moved into the role of senior adviser in September for the Lighting.

Following a 62-win season, the Bolts were swept from the playoffs by the Columbus Blue Jackets.

Yzerman spent his entire 22-season Hall of Fame career with the Red Wings, serving as captain from 1986-2006.

