Steve Bjorkman appointed deputy mayor of Essex, leaving council seat vacant

Essex council has appointed former Ward 3 representative Steve Bjorkman to fill the vacant deputy mayor seat, leaving his previously-held council seat vacant and kicking off yet another process to make council whole.

The wheels were set in motion on Jan. 12 when former mayor Larry Snively resigned his position, days after pleading guilty to a single charge of improperly procuring proxy votes during the 2018 Municipal Election Campaign.

The previous deputy mayor, Richard Meloche, was appointed the mayor of Essex a week prior, leaving the deputy seat vacant.

Now that Bjorkman has officially been appointed as deputy mayor, his Ward 3 seat in Colchester now sits vacant, leaving council with a number of choices about how to fill the position.

Council seemed relatively split on how best to do that — whether it should be filled by appointment based on previous election results, or instead opened up for a new application process for anyone interested in filling the seat for the next nine months, until the municipal election in October.

“It looks like we need to sleep on it a week,” quipped Coun. Chris Vander Doelen, noting that an open application process “could become a bit of a circus,” but not discounting it altogether.

“I could be convinced otherwise, I’m definitely not hard and fast on this,” Vander Doelen said.

“We could be bombarded,” said Coun. Kim Verbeek. “I think we could just, amongst us, choose only to receive letters of interest from people that already ran for a seat in the municipal election.”

Coun. Morley Bowman disagreed, saying he believes opening up the process to all applicants “is more transparent.”

“Lots of food for thought,” said Mayor Meloche, when it became clear council needed some time to think about the best way to move forward.

The only process council ruled out Monday was the prospect of a byelection.

If council chooses to open the application process up, the seat will likely remain vacant until early March while applications are submitted for review.

Council will hold a special meeting next Monday, Feb. 7 to choose a preferred process.