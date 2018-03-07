

CTV Windsor





A tentative deal has been reached between Sterling Fuels and its workers.

Unifor Local 444 President James Stewart tells CTV News the deal was struck late Tuesday night.

The 17 workers were in a legal strike position as of March 2, but Stewart says the company could have locked out the employees on Wednesday.

You may recall Sterling Fuels was issued dozens of orders by Windsor's fire department last year after safety complaints from workers.

Transport Canada also investigated, and found no problems with working conditions.

Stewart says the details of the new agreement will not be released until a ratification vote is held, scheduled for this weekend.