WHEATLEY, Ont. -- Ontario Parks say it is taking steps to deal with the impact of erosion at Wheatley Provincial Park.

Part of the roadway that leads to the beach at the park is falling into Lake Erie, due to shoreline erosion caused by damaging waves.

The images have startled conservation and parks staff and officials from Chatham-Kent.

“It is shocking,” said Chatham-Kent councilor Melissa Harrigan, who shared a picture of the erosion on social media.

Wheatley Provincial Park is closed until the Spring 2020, but nature enthusiasts can still walk in.

A statement to CTV News from the Ministry of the Environment, Conservation and Parks says "work is continuing to remove and relocate park infrastructure including park roads, buildings, sewage and electrical services that has been threatened by shoreline erosion in Wheatley Provincial Park over the last several years."

The erosion damage in Wheatley Provincial Park is one of several weather-related issues in Chatham-Kent.

Talbot Trail just east of the park remains closed due to lakeside erosion concerns. The old Highway 3 was shut down to traffic back in July.

On Monday night, Chatham-Kent council discussed the idea of permanently closing that dangerous section of Talbot Trail until proper repairs are made.

No decision will be made until a shoreline study that focuses on erosion is presented in March.

High winds on Monday also forced the closure of Erie Shore Drive to everyone but local residents, between Bisnett Line and Erieau Road.

Officials say strong wave action and sustained winds are pushing water over the 120 homes and cottages onto the roadway.

Council in Chatham-Kent also declared a state of emergency in July.