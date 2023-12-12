WINDSOR
Windsor

    • 'Step into the magical world of music' at annual WSO holiday concert

    Windsor Symphony Orchestra in Windsor, Ont. (Source: Windsorsymphony.com) Windsor Symphony Orchestra in Windsor, Ont. (Source: Windsorsymphony.com)

    Yuletide carols will be performed by the Windsor Symphony Orchestra at its annual Holiday Pops concert promising to “enchant audiences of all ages.”

    The WSO is inviting audiences to get swept up in the holiday spirit with holiday favourites this weekend including Rebecca Pellett’s 12 Canadian Days of Christmas and A Charlie Brown Christmas, A Porcupine in a Pine Tree, All I Want for Christmas is You and more.

    Vocalist Sara Fontaine, the WSO Chorus and Music Moves Kids will join WSO Maestro Robert Franz and the orchestra for the concert at the Capitol Theatre.

    “We are thrilled to bring the magic of the holidays to our community through the power of music. I can’t imagine December without sharing the joy of music with you at our annual Holiday Pops concerts. For me, my favorite gift each year is seeing the smiles on your faces as you celebrate with us and with the ones you love,” Franz said in a news release.

    Show times are:

    • Saturday, Dec. 16 at 7:30 p.m.
    • Sunday, Dec. 17 at 2:30 p.m.
    • Sunday, Dec. 17 at 7:30 p.m.

    Capitol Theatre doors will open one hour before the concert’s start time. Concerts are about two hours long with a 20 minute intermission. Concession, bar and Musique Boutique are open at all concerts.

    Tickets are available at www.windsorsymphony.com or call the Box Office 519-973-1238. 

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Canada breaks with long-standing Israel stance at UN in voting for Gaza ceasefire

    Canada voted in favour of a non-binding resolution at the United Nations on Tuesday that calls for "an immediate humanitarian ceasefire" between Israel and Hamas, in a move that broke with years of Canadian policy and shocked Jewish groups. The vote at the UN General Assembly represents a shift in Canada's long-standing position of siding with Israel on major resolutions at the international body and arguing the Jewish state is unfairly called out in global forums.

    AGING IN CANADA

    AGING IN CANADA This is what Canada will look like in 20 years – are we ready for an aging population?

    New data reveals Canada's senior population is expected to exceed 11 million people by 2043. This rapid rise in the number of older Canadians will have wide-reaching implications on sectors such as health care and employment, with experts sounding the alarm that Canada is not prepared to handle an aging population.

    Carolyn Bennett stepping down as Liberal MP for Toronto-St. Paul's after 26 years

    Longtime Liberal Carolyn Bennett says she is retiring as the MP for Toronto-St. Paul's after 26 years. The former family doctor delivered her final speech in the House of Commons just a week before her 73rd birthday, saying she made a tough decision in 1997 to leave medicine for a career in politics but has never regretted it.

    Kitchener

    London

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Vancouver

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News