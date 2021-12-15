Stellantis workers fill seven Chrysler Pacifcas with toys to donate

Windsor, Ont. -

Stellantis Windsor Assembly Plant employees filled seven minivans with donated toys to go to local kids in need this holiday season.

A presentation was held Wednesday in support of the Windsor Firefighter’s annual Sparky’s Toy Drive where WAP manager Jon Desjardins, plant employees and Unifor 444 members delivered $27,000 worth of toys overflowing from the Chrysler Pacificas.

“Our Windsor Assembly Plant employees continue to amaze me with their unwavering generosity to those less fortunate in our community and I want to thank all the volunteers and individuals that braved the weather at the collection gates - your support is greatly appreciated,” Desjardins said in a news release. “Even with the unrelenting challenges faced by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, they continue to overcome and dig deep to help ensure that thousands of children in Windsor and Essex County have a joyful holiday.”

According to the release, employees exceeded expectations again this year by filling the vans in under one week.

This marks the 19th year Stellantis has been contributing to Sparky’s Toy Drive. The annual holiday campaign organized by Windsor Fire and Rescue Services collects brand new toys for more than 3,200 kids in need throughout Windsor-Essex.

“Stellantis has been our biggest contributor for many years and their generosity is a major reason Sparky’s Toy Drive has helped approximately 13,000 children in our community over the past five years,” said Sean Costello, Sparky’s Toy Drive Coordinator, Windsor Fire and Rescue Services. “We are extremely grateful to have such a supportive community partner!”

Stellantis is encouraging the public to join the cause and donate new, unopened toys or monetary gifts to Sparky’s Toy Drive.

Donations can be dropped off at Windsor fire stations listed on the Sparky’s Toy Drive website until Dec. 23.