Stellantis won't be providing buyout information about Canadian workers

Stellantis will not be releasing the number of buyout packages being offered to unionized workers in Canada.

As reported on Wednesday, the automaker said its cutting its workforce to trim expenses and stay competitive as the industry makes the long and costly transition to electric vehicles.

Here’s a statement from Stellantis provided to CTV News

"In response to today’s increasingly competitive global market conditions and the necessary shift to electrification, Stellantis is thoroughly reviewing its North American operations to improve efficiency, reduce costs and protect the competitiveness of our products to allow for further strategic investments to support our transformation.

To help in that effort, the Company today [Wednesday] announced that it is offering voluntary separation programs to certain non-represented and represented employees.

These voluntary programs are being offered to provide a favorable option to employees looking to pursue new opportunities, while preserving critical roles the Company needs in order to maintain its competitive advantage.

Voluntary separation packages are being offered to designated non-represented U.S. employees who have 15 or more years of service and work in certain organizations.

Stellantis will also offer certain represented employees in the U.S. and Canada an opportunity to separate from the Company.

Information regarding the various packages will be communicated to eligible employees the week of May 1."

Talks with the UAW in the U.S. and Unifor in Canada will open this summer.

Stellantis employes 8,000 workers in Canada.

CTV Windsor has reached out to Unifor local 444 for comment but leadership at the union, which represents workers at Windsor Assembly Plant, was not immediately available.