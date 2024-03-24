Stellantis defeats Ford in first Automotive Cup charity hockey game in Windsor

WINDSOR
    Having worked at the Windsor Assembly Plant for 28 years, Bruce Qubinec knows there's a clear rivalry between Stellantis and Ford workers in Windsor — and a good ol' fashioned hockey game is the perfect way to settle the score.

    "It's all for a good cause and I'm happy to be out here with the boys," said Qubinec.

    The first-ever Automotive Cup game was held Sunday afternoon at the WFCU Centre, giving workers at both companies the opportunity to step on the ice and battle in a friendly game of hockey.

    Admission was free but those in attendance were asked to bring non-perishable food donations to get into the arena. Proceeds went to the Unemployed Help Centre Hub of Opportunities.

    Lead organizer Dave Gignac, who also works at Ford, organized a game last year between workers at the Windsor and Essex engine plants.

    "It was a good game but it was just something for fun. It wasn't for charity. I noticed we had really good players so it occurred to me to take the best of the best from both crews and take on a bigger dog," said Gignac.

    Gignac added Windsor's auto workers always have a fun time banding together outside of the workplace to "have a little camaraderie" outside of their difficult shifts.

    "To compete against the Stellantis team is great because we only have 1,200 workers at our plants in Windsor and they've got over 4,500," Gignac said prior to Sunday's friendly matchup.

    Auto line worker Jason Wyscader has worked inside the Stellantis Windsor Assembly Plant for nine years.

    "We know some boys on the other team so we've been going back and forth with them for the last couple of weeks ahead of today's game," said Wyscader.

    The score was 9-9 at the end of regulation with Stellantis scoring the final goal in overtime to clinch the inaugural Automotive Cup.

