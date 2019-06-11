Steady hiring climate expected in Windsor over next few months
Published Tuesday, June 11, 2019 2:42PM EDT
The arrival of spring is bringing good news for Canadian job seekers.
A steady hiring climate is anticipated over the next several months in Windsor.
The latest Manpower Group employment survey shows 27 percent of employers plan to hire in the next three months and only 3 per cent are anticipating cutbacks.
Manpower says Canadian employers continue to struggle with talent shortages and are increasingly interested in hiring teachable candidates.