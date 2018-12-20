

The Canadian Press





OTTAWA -- Statistics Canada says wholesale sales rose 1.0 per cent to $63.8 billion in October.

The increase more than offset a 0.7 per cent decline in September.

Economists had expected a gain of 0.4 per cent for October, according to Thomson Reuters Eikon.

The increase came as sales rose in four of the seven subsectors tracked, representing about 68 per cent of total wholesale sales.

Statistics Canada says the machinery, equipment and supplies, and the personal and household goods subsectors contributed the most to the gains, while the motor vehicle and parts subsector posted the largest decline.

In volume terms, wholesale sales increased 0.9 per cent.