

The Canadian Press





TORONTO -- Statistics Canada says retail sales fell 0.1 per cent in May to $51.5 billion, the first move lower in four months.

Sales fell in four of the 11 subsectors monitored by Statcan, led by lower sales at food and beverage stores.

Economists had expected an increase of 0.3 per cent, according to Thomson Reuters Eikon.

Statistics Canada says sales at food and beverage stores decreased 2.0 per cent in May after increasing for three consecutive months as sales at supermarkets and other grocery stores fell 2.0 per cent and sales at beer, wine and liquor stores dropped 2.7 per cent.

Excluding sales at motor vehicle and parts dealers and gasoline stations, retail sales fell 1.0 per cent.

Retail sales in volume terms fell 0.5 per cent.