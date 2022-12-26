State of emergency lifted in Chatham-Kent

Two days after it was declared, a state of emergency for the Chatham-Kent region has been lifted following a blast of winter that paralyzed the region over the holiday weekend.

According to a press release from the Municipality of Chatham-Kent, the state of emergency that was initially declared on Saturday by Mayor Darrin Canniff was officially lifted at 2 p.m. on Monday.

The state of emergency was declared in response to a winter storm that wreaked havoc on the region on Friday, causing hazardous driving conditions, including strong winds, drifting snow and low visibility, and saw numerous car accidents and stranded motorists.

On Friday, more than 100 people were stranded at the Chatham, Ont. Walmart after closed roads and dangerous driving conditions stranded motorists, and the municipality asked members of the public to open their homes to people who were stranded by the storm.

“Local public works, fire, police, EMS, and other municipal workers have been praised for their efforts in responding to extraordinary situations by clearing roads, providing medical aid, establishing emergency shelters, and coordinating rescues of stranded motorists and others,” the release reads. “Mayor Canniff also praised members of local service groups, schools, churches, and individuals who stepped up to provide food and accommodations to stranded holiday travelers.”

Most rural roads and major arterial routes in the community have been cleared, but secondary residential streets in urban areas could take between 24 and 48 hours to clear.

In addition, a parking ban remains in effect to allow snow removal crews to continue their work, and will be in effect until Dec. 27 at 2 p.m.

Ryan Brown, director of public works asked drivers to make “every effort’ to remove their vehicles off the streets so snow plows can clear the roads.

“We recognize that this is an inconvenience, but there are no other options,” he said in the release. “Emergency vehicles, citizens, and local businesses all depend on these streets being cleared as quickly as possible.”

An update on the Municipality of Lakeshore

In addition, the Municipality of Lakeshore announced on Monday afternoon that its significant weather event declaration had also been lifted.

The declaration was initially made on Dec. 23.

“With the worst of the winter weather event behind us, we’re back to our regular snow clearing and salting operations,” said Krystal Kalbol, Lakeshore’s corporate leader, operations in the release. “We appreciate everyone who did what they could to keep roads clear, as well as our dedicated team members who worked tirelessly throughout the weather event.”