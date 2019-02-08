

CTV Windsor





The municipality of Chatham-Kent has declared a state of emergency after the failure of a Thames River dike that breached in various locations near Poppe Road and Buchanan Line in Tilbury.

Municipal staffers are in the process of repairing the dike and police are going door-to-door to six homes in the area to notify residents, according to Thomas Kelly, the municipality’s general manager for infrastructure and engineering services.

The public is being asked to avoid the area to allow emergency repair without interruption.

An ice-jam which formed at the Prairie Siding Bridge and caused flooding of low-lying areas in Chatham yesterday has apparently broken up and moved to the mouth of the river at Lighthouse Cove, where flooding is now possible, according to the Lower Thames Valley Conservation Authority.

The town has called a media conference today at 11 to provide more updates regarding today’s declaration.

Wow it got cold! Waiting for a press conference about the State or Emergency declared in Chatham-Kent because of Thames River flooding/ice jam. @CTVWindsor #ckont pic.twitter.com/eaTwxRSZJQ — Chris Campbell (@CCampbellCTV) February 8, 2019

Residents in the city of Chatham spent Thursday watching river levels rise to the point where water flooded a number of homes, businesses and roads.

No homes have been evacuated, but residents are still concerned about potential damage.

There was some relief Thursday afternoon. The ice jam broke near Prairie Siding, but municipal officials anticipate water levels could rise an additional 75 cm before the river peaks by Friday afternoon.

“It was a little scary,” says Kathy Watson. “We wondered when it would go. We didn't think it would move this quickly because it's not that warm yet so we're grateful that it is."

But while water levels are receding in the city of Chatham, officials are concerned about flooding downstream through the Raleigh and Dover areas and into the Town of Lakeshore including Lighthouse Cove. Residents are asked to watch out for high water levels and potential flooding.

Former MPP Andy Watson watched as water flowed into his swimming pool. Luckily, his home on Grande River Line was spared.

“It's the highest flood that I've ever seen,” says Watson. “Last year when we had one that came up, it was three or four inches less."

Jason Homewood, an employee of the Lower Thames Valley Conservation Authority, says he's seen a number of floating docks stuck in the ice field.

I think I've seen at least four floating docks stuck in the ice field. When we tell people to remove them before the winter and pull them up out of the floodplain, there's a reason for that. #ltvca pic.twitter.com/GYvyZsi8Ay — Jason Homewood (@Jason_Homewood) February 8, 2019

Fire Chief Bob Crawford tells CTV News unlike the flood last February, this event is hard to predict.

“We were really caught by surprise,” admits Crawford. “We hadn't anticipated the building of an ice jam in the river. That's highly unusual for this time of year.”

The Conservation Authority continues to operate the 6th Street Dam and Pumping Station.

The LTVCA has also issued a Gale Warning for Lake Erie, with southerly wind speeds of 45 km/h up to 90 km/h in the forecast for Friday.

Officials are concerned about shoreline damage and flooding in areas exposed to the open lake, especially along Erie Shore Drive in Chatham-Kent.

Crawford reminds residents to avoid going near the water or any shorelines, and to put their safety first.

If residents do not feel safe in their homes, they can call 519-360-1998 so other accommodations can be made for the night.