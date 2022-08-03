Start of Pride Fest marked with flag raising at Charles Clark Square

Windsor-Essex Pride Fest kicked off Tuesday in the heart of the city with a flag raising at Charles Clark Square.

Officials say the ceremony draws attention to the struggle for equality, justice and inclusion that the LGBTQ+ community still endures.

There are a number of activities and performances scheduled throughout the week, closing with the Windsor Pride Parade on Sunday.

This marks the 30th anniversary of the event in Windsor.

Windsor-Essex Pride Fest kicked off with a flag raising at Charles Clark Square in Windsor, Ont. on Tuesday, Aug. 2, 2022. (Gary Archibald/CTV News Windsor)

