Starbucks returning to Ouellette Avenue in downtown Windsor

'Coming Soon' signs can be seen in the windows of the building at Ouellette Avenue and Park Street in Windsor, Ont. (Rob Hindi/AM800 News) 'Coming Soon' signs can be seen in the windows of the building at Ouellette Avenue and Park Street in Windsor, Ont. (Rob Hindi/AM800 News)

Windsor Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

WATCH LIVE

WATCH LIVE | King Charles III and his siblings escort Queen's coffin

With her four children walking silently behind the hearse, Queen Elizabeth II's flag-draped oak coffin made the solemn journey Monday along a crowd-lined street in the Scottish capital to a cathedral for a service of thanksgiving for her 70-year reign.

King Charles III, the Princess Royal, and the Duke of York walk behind the hearse carrying the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II, in Edinburgh, Scotland, Monday Sept. 12, 2022.  (Phil Noble/pool photo via AP)

Kitchener

London

Barrie

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Toronto

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver