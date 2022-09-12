Starbucks returning to Ouellette Avenue in downtown Windsor
A popular coffee chain is returning to downtown Windsor.
Starbucks is opening a location at the corner of Ouellette Avenue and Park Street.
The 'Coming Soon' signs can be seen in the windows of the building.
The former downtown Starbucks at University Avenue and Ouellette closed in 2019 after 15 years in that spot.
