WINDSOR, ONT. -- The Windsor Spitfires have name former NHLer and Stanley Cup Champion, Marc Savard, are their new head coach.

“It feels amazing, I have been waiting for this opportunity,” said Marc Tuesday. “I want to be a head coach and earn my craft. I want to be here for a while and learn a lot. I can’t wait to get started.”

Savard is a native of Peterborough Ont., and played his junior career with the Oshawa Generals.

He is a two-time winner of the Eddie Powers Memorial Trophy for the OHL’s top scorer and an OHL champion. Savard is also the leader in all-time points for the Oshawa Generals.

He was drafted 91st overall in the 1995 NHL entry draft by the New York Rangers.

Savard played 14 seasons in the NHL and amassed over 800 games and over 700 points with four teams.

He won the Stanley Cup with the Boston Bruins in 2011 and was a two-time NHL all-star.

Savard has served one season as the assistant coach of the St. Louis Blues in the NHL during the 2019-2020 season.

Savard is one of the founders of Project 91 which is dedicated to raising concussion awareness and to provide funding to support concussion research.

Joining Marc Savard on the bench will be current associate coach Jerrod Smith who has spent the last ten years with the club.

Smith played one season in the OHL with the Toronto St. Michael Major’s in the 2001-2002 season. He has also played in the OPJHL and overseas

Also joining Savard and Smith on the bench will be the new assistant coach Andy Delmore who comes to the team from the Toledo Walleye.

Andy who is from Lasalle, Ont., and capped 283 games in the National Hockey League as well as making stops in the American Hockey League and overseas.

Behind the scenes supporting staff will include current Video Coach James Caron as he serves his second season in the video coach position.

LongtIme Goalie Coach Perry Wilson will add another year with the Spitfires goaltenders.

Kathy McLlwain will also serve her second year with the team as the Skating Coach.

And Brian O’Reilly will serve as the team’s Culture/High Performance Coach.

The Spitfires season kicks off on October 7th as Sarnia comes to town for a 7:30pm puck drop.