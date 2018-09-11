

A standoff in Tecumseh Monday ended with one man being taken to hospital.

The nature of his injuries are not known. Witnesses say a man barricaded himself inside a home on Shawnee Road near Tecumseh Road East following a crash on Forest Glade Drive earlier Monday evening.

OPP and other emergency personnel attended the scene and sometime later the standoff ended, but the man was taken to hospital.

According to witnesses he was allegedly armed and threatened to set himself on fire, however those detail have not been confirmed by police or other officials.

More details are expected to be released Tuesday.