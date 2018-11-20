

Chatham-Kent OPP have been cracking down on driving offences in construction zones on Highway 401, resulting in hundreds of charges over several months.

Since June 2018, officers have conducted a Focused Patrol initiative on the 401 through the construction zones.

OPP say they have laid a “staggering” 629 Highway Traffic Act charges in the past five months.

Officers say the results are concerning, with one driver charged criminally with dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, three drivers charged with careless driving, five drivers charged with stunt driving, 469 drivers charged with speeding and 151 drivers with other offences.

Members of the Chatham-Kent OPP are reminding drivers to approach construction zones with caution.

There may be construction workers on, or near the roadway. Obey all signage and slow down.

Police say speed limit reductions occur in these areas to create safer working conditions. These reductions are also designed to alert motorists to the presence of construction vehicles, uneven or gravel surfaces, narrowed lanes and other potential hazards.

Recent changes to the Highway Traffic Act have resulted in the doubling of speeding fines in construction zones when workers are present.