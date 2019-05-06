

CTV Windsor





Windsor police say a 25-year-old Windsor man has been arrested after a fight and stabbing outside a restaurant on Walker Road.

Officers were called to a restaurant located in the 3400 block of Walker Road on Saturday, May 4, at about 3 a.m. on Saturday.

Officers arrived and located a man who was suffering from non-life-threatening injuries.

The injured victim was transported to hospital for medical treatment.

Investigation revealed that sometime after 2 a.m., the victim had exited the restaurant into the parking lot when an argument ensued with some fellow patrons.

The argument turned into an altercation. Police say about six people were involved in the disturbance.

Four of the involved men then left the scene in a vehicle.

Police say after the disturbance ended, the victim realized he had been cut, and emergency personnel were contacted.

The scene was processed by members of the Forensic Identification Unit.

A number of witness statements were obtained at the scene as well.

On Saturday night, a man attended Windsor Police Service headquarters and indicated he had been involved in the incident.

Police say further investigation by the Major Crimes Branch determined that this man was directly involved and he was placed under arrest.

Alexander Tomasian, 25, from Windsor, is charged with assault with a weapon and possession of a weapon dangerous to the public peace.

The matter remains under active investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Windsor Police Service at 519-255-6700 ext. 4830, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS), or online at www.catchcrooks.com.