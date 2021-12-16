Stabbing in Chatham home results in charges

Windsor -

One man is facing charges and another man was taken to hospital after a stabbing in Chatham.

Chatham-Kent police responded to a disturbance, between two men known to each other, at a residence Wednesday night.

Through investigation, police say they learned that a verbal argument escalated into a physical altercation, resulting in one man being stabbed with a knife. A woman in the home was also allegedly threatened.

The victim, a 32-year-old Chatham man, was transported to hospital for medical attention of non-life-threatening injuries.

A 29-year-old Chatham man was arrested and charged with assault with a weapon, uttering threats and two counts of failing to comply with his release conditions. He has been held in custody pending a bail hearing.