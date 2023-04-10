St. Rose pumping station location to go before council Tuesday

Windsor city council is being asked to approve a number of recommendations from an environmental study to better handle heavy rainfall and flooding issues in Riverside neighbourhoods.

A report going to council Tuesday asks that a number of recommendations for the St. Rose Stormwater Pumping Station, including where it should be built, be endorsed.

The preferred location for the pumping station is a vacant lot in the St. Rose Beach Park greenspace.

The budget has already been approved for the station, which is expected to cost about $30 million.