St. Marys Memorial Hospital reduces emergency department hours due to staff shortage

Due to a staffing shortage at St. Marys Memorial Hospital (SMMH), emergency department hours will be temporarily reduced over the next few days.

A news release from the hospital, site of the Huron Perth Healthcare Alliance said starting Saturday the emergency department will be accepting patients from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m., and will be closed overnight until 7 a.m.

“In reaching this decision, every safe option available to us has been assessed with temporarily reducing hours of operation the most responsible course of action at this time,” Andrew Williams, SMMH president and CEO said. “Despite these temporary adjustments, we remain fortunate to have a very strong emergency response system across our region. All key partners, including paramedics and adjacent hospitals, are aware of this decision. Our team has been doing everything possible to sustain services during these challenging times and I want to acknowledge these incredible and ongoing efforts.”

The reduction in hours will be in effect until Wednesday at 7 a.m.

The hospital tells residents that anyone requiring immediate medical attention to call 911. Paramedics will take you to the nearest emergency department for care.

The closest Emergency Departments to the St. Marys Memorial Hospital are: