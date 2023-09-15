St. Clair receives provincial investment to modernize

A $650,000 jolt from the provincial government will allow St. Clair College to modernize their shop floor at the Ford Centre for Excellence in Manufacturing.

“We have CNC machines but it's older and antiquated equipment,” said Lido Zuccato, dean of Skilled Trades and Apprenticeships.

The funding is much needed and will help replace six machines that are over 20 years old.

“We want our students to be trained on the latest and greatest,” said school President Patti France. “We don't want them to have old equipment and then go on to a shop floor and say oh what is, what does that button do?”

During his travels across the province last fall, Windsor-Tecumseh MPP Andrew Dowie was told students weren't as prepared as they should be because they were trained on older machines.

“People coming into the workforce were not familiar with the equipment that is actually used. This doesn't keep us at the forefront of the economy,” said Dowie, who asked the province for money to support the industry. “We are competing on the world stage. That means [the] government needs to be a partner in making sure the tools in the toolbox are available.”

St. Clair is one of the first recipients of funding which allows the school to buy six new CNC machines.

“These are important skills they're learning through this program,” said Jacqui Cardillo, who heads a program through Women’s Enterprise Skill Training at St. Clair College. “They'll learn the basics of CNC as well as their initial millwright work, so [there are] different avenues they can go into.”

Cardillo said the new equipment is welcomed and important, “It's not uncommon for machinery that is getting older to break down and then we don't have enough machines for our students, they end up doubling up on the machines. So this will make the program run more efficiently.”