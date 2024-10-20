St. Clair men’s baseball win fourth consecutive OCAA gold medal after defeating Lambton College

The St. Clair College Men’s Baseball team were provincial champions again after a 4-2 win over host Lambton College Saturday afternoon at the OCAA Championships held at Errol Russell Park on Stan Slack Field in Sarnia.

Lambton opened the scoring in the third inning with a run, but St. Clair responded putting two across in the bottom half.

The pattern repeated itself in the fourth inning and the Saints took a 4-2 lead that stood up the remainder of the game.

Since the inception of OCAA Men’s Baseball in 2013, the Saints have claimed nine of the eleven championships contested.