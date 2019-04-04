

CTV Windsor





St. Clair College is number one for student enrolment in North America in the Cisco Networking Academy.

The college had 1,680 students enrolled in the program in 2018.

The college’s computer networking program also continues to have one of the highest rates of female enrolment of Cisco-certified programs in Canada.

President of Cisco Canada, Rola Dagher, visited the college’s students and faculty Thursday to mark the occasion and congratulate the school’s team on its ongoing success in supporting growth and diversity of the local and national tech sectors.

“We are proud of the partnership we’ve developed with St. Clair College to empower young Canadians with technology, and we are excited to build on the local success here in the years to come,” says Dagher.

Cisco’s Networking Academy is a global program that helps deliver technology education, empowering students to change people’s lives, elevate their careers, and transform communities.

First launched in Canada in 1998, the program has been helping to foster the technical and entrepreneurial skills that people, educators, and companies need to change the world for the better. In 2018 alone, 26,885 students were enrolled at 215 academies across Canada.

“Over the years, Cisco has been making strong investments in projects and programs that help accelerate Canada’s digitization and shape a modern economy that is skilled, innovative, creative, inclusive and capable of adapting quickly as new opportunities emerge,” said Dagher.

St. Clair President Patti France says their partnership with Cisco has always been a key contributor to the quality of our Computer Networking programs.

“It is that atmosphere of academic and professional quality that has led to this achievement in quantity," said St. Clair President Patti France. "It is the combination of our exceptional faculty, our state-of-the-art technology and Cisco accreditation which has attracted so many students to the College to pursue fulfilling careers in I.T.”