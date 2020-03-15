LONDON, ONT. -- Over concerns for the COVID-19 virus, St. Clair College is immediately suspending its on-campus labs and clinics until further notice.

This includes post-secondary, apprenticeship, English for Academic Purposes and Continuing Education courses.

This comes after Friday's announcement that the school would move from in-person classes to online lecture until April 17.

The school is also mandating a 14-day self-isolation period for staff and students who were travelling abroad, including to the United States.

The college is also limiting visitors to its campuses, in Windsor and Chatham.

Visitors will be required to sign in with security.

The school says it is committed to ensuring that the plans do not jeopardize students’ ability to complete their academic year.