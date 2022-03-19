St. Clair College to keep mask mandate until May 1

Almost 300 students back for on-campus learning with new safety measures in place at St. Clair College in Windsor, Ont. on Monday, July 22 2020 (Bob Bellacicco/CTV News) Almost 300 students back for on-campus learning with new safety measures in place at St. Clair College in Windsor, Ont. on Monday, July 22 2020 (Bob Bellacicco/CTV News)

Windsor Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Kitchener

London

Barrie

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Toronto

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver