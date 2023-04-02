St. Clair College students bring Easter joy to the community with breakfast fundraiser for Easter Seals

A group of college students are hopping with egg-citement after seeing one of their assignments come to life, in the form of an Easter-themed breakfast fundraiser.

Students from St. Clair College’s event management program said, as part of their final project, they were tasked with organizing an event and advertising it on their own.

“We have to get the community together which involves us getting sponsorships. That’s how we were able to afford all the decor,” said event management student Jade Leveque, inside Mackenzie Hall surrounded by balloons, eggs, flowers and various Easter-themed decorations.

All proceeds went to Easter Seals Ontario.

“We had a great turnout. We sold [tickets] over capacity which is amazing. We’ve got lots of kids and adults doing activities and having a really nice breakfast,” said Leveque.