WINDSOR, ONT. -- Sierra Scott, a recent St. Clair College finance graduate was named the Enactus Canada’s ‘2020 HSBC Woman Entrepreneurial Leader of the Year.'

"It means be able to connect with more people in the community, it means helping other individuals and also giving other students an opportunity to join on to different projects and kind of follow this same leadership journey," says Scott.

Enactus Canada is a student leadership development organization.

The HSBC Entrepreneurial Leadership Award is designed to inspire and recognize entrepreneurial student leaders within the Enactus Canada network, while also supporting entrepreneurs across Canada.

"It’s an investment in myself, I’m going to be able to expand my future and help more people as well as it’s going to be an investment in our community. Help other people, like help both St. Clair College students and different members on our Enactus team impact other people."

Scott’s entrepreneurial journey started when she launched her first Enactus project, InterAct. The project provides access to employment and financial literacy opportunities to almost 650 students a year.

"We’re helping now not only international students but all students across St. Clair College. It will really help us scale out that project and offer different services to multiple students."

Sierra also worked with a non-profit in Indonesia where she mentored 20 entrepreneurs to help them start their own ventures.

The award announcement took place at the 2020 Virtual Enactus Canada National Exposition.

"Congratulations to Sierra Scott, whose achievements offer a glimpse of what’s to come from the next generation of strong women leaders in Canada," says Kim Hallwood, Head of Corporate Sustainability, HSBC Bank Canada. “Supporting Sierra and others like her is part of our commitment to help communities develop the skills and knowledge needed to thrive in the global economy.

Scott and the Enactus team at St. Clair College won a $2,500 bursary and a $5,000 project grant that will help with four different projects.

"What I’ve been doing in terms of helping the community and kind of focusing on business as a force for good, is really working. So, having this opportunity to gain mentorship and kind of further the projects that I’ve been working just gives me a lot more confidence and just shows me that the path I’m going on is it’s good."