St. Clair College is remembering one of its own.

Many gathered Wednesday evening at St. Clair College's Sportsplex to share stories and memories of Bernie 'Chico' LaBute, who passed away suddenly last month at the age of 54.

"It's a celebration of life for a colleague, a friend," says Ron Seguin, campus development VP at St. Clair College.

LaBute was a coach with the Saints men's baseball team, winning a national championship in 2012 and 2017.

An athletic scholarship has been set up in LaBute's name.

Many college students past and present are remembering LaBute as a positive influence and mentor.