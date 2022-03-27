St. Clair College men's basketball team guaranteed first national medal in program history

The St. College Saints men’s basketball team play defense against the opposition from Vancouver Island University during their 2022 OCAA National Championship semi-final game on Mar. 26, 2022. (Source: Humber Athletics) The St. College Saints men’s basketball team play defense against the opposition from Vancouver Island University during their 2022 OCAA National Championship semi-final game on Mar. 26, 2022. (Source: Humber Athletics)

Windsor Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Kitchener

London

Barrie

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Toronto

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver