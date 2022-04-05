St. Clair College launches online reporting for sexual violence

St. Clair College students, staff, and faculty have a new online option to report sexual violence.

The college has partnered with Respect, Educate, Empower Survivors (REES) to make online reporting available to the campus community.

REES is a 24-hour, seven-day-a-week centralized online reporting and information platform that provides increased options for students, staff, and faculty to report sexual violence.

“We are pleased to partner with REES to provide a secure online platform to report incidents of sexual misconduct,” said college president Patti France. “St. Clair is committed to addressing any incident of sexual violence on campus. All members of the college community will now have a platform to create a record of an incident and the opportunity to personally determine how to report it, whether it is through anonymous channels or through campus connections.”

REES includes multiple reporting options and critical information about resources and supports available both on campus and in the community.

According to a 2019 Stats Canada Survey on Individual Safety in the Postsecondary Student Population, 71 per cent of postsecondary students witnessed or experienced unwanted sexualized behaviours over the past year, yet less than one in 10 spoke about what happened with someone associated with the school.

St. Clair College is the first college in Ontario to adopt the REES platform. It joins the University of Windsor, Red River College, Okanagan College, Mount Allison University, St. Francis Xavier University, and others in implementing REES.