WINDSOR, ONT. -- St. Clair College is holding seven virtual convocation ceremonies on Thursday for nearly 2,400 graduates.

Each session will begin at 3 p.m. Go to the St. Clair College website and click on Fall Virtual Convocation Ceremonies.

“Our graduates deserve to be recognized and celebrated for their incredible accomplishments during these uncertain times,” said college president Patti France. “We applaud them for their determination and resilience, which will serve them well as they embark on their future careers.”

The schools represented will be: Academic Studies Chatham, Community Studies, Engineering Technologies, Apprenticeship and Skilled Trades, Health Sciences & Nursing (including Chatham), Media Art & Design, Business and Information Technology and Ace Acumen Academy.

The convocation ceremonies will each include messages from college officials and politicians.

All students were offered the opportunity to submit a slide, with a photo and a quote. Students who received academic awards and those who graduated with academic distinction are also being recognized.

All slides will be available to download once the ceremony is live and they will be available to share on social media.

Graduates and their families are also encouraged to share the ceremony via social media using the hashtag #SCCGrad2020.

For those who are unable to attend the live viewing at 3 p.m., the ceremony will remain on the website to view at any time.