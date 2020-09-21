WINDSOR, ONT. -- St. Clair College starts the fall semester mostly online and has implemented several COVID-19 protocols for students and staff who are on campus.

The first day of class is Monday. St. Clair officials say they have continued to work diligently with the Ontario Ministry and local health authorities to provide a safe campus environment.

“We are limiting face to face learning as much as possible while providing each of you with the support you need to make your experience at St. Clair College positive and successful,” said the college in a letter to students on their website.

For most programs, excluding several of those in Health Sciences/Nursing, the Fall 2020 semester will begin on Monday and run for an abbreviated, 13-week semester.

The college says there will continue to be many restrictions and regulations that will still apply to the operation of St. Clair College as an institution.

All students must take the COVID-19 training that is located on Blackboard. Students must access Blackboard through the college webpage, not the Blackboard app. College officials say this is required for all students to understand the safety measures that are in place on campus.

Students who need to access the campus for any reason will only be allowed access if the training is complete. Further instructions on how to take the Blackboard training can be found online.

A daily screening questionnaire is required to be completed by all students before they come on campus. Students must access SIS on the College webpage and answer the screening questions each morning on the day of attendance on campus.

Safety Protocols