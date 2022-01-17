St. Clair College extends online learning for another week

Windsor, Ont. -

St. Clair College is delaying its return to in-person instruction for an additional week.

Students returned to the classroom virtually after the holidays on Monday with intentions to resume in-person lessons the following week.

The college announced it would instead be extending online learning to include the week of Jan. 24 as well.

In an update to students, St. Clair College said it would be involving “Emergency Alternative Delivery Plans” based on current information regarding the pandemic.

“Like all of you, we do remain concerned about the pandemic. And we assure you that we will revise our plans if public health authorities advise us to do so,” the update said.

The college plans to resume in-person classes for everyone on Jan. 31.