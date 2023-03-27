St. Clair College conducting 'active attacker' scenarios

St. Clair College plans on conducting three emergency communication scenarios on an active attacker for students and staff at all campuses over the next few weeks.

The test scenarios will take place as follows:

Tuesday, March 28 – Downtown Campus 10:15 a.m.

Thursday, April 6 – South Campus 10:15 a.m.

Thursday, April 13 – Chatham Campus 2:15 p.m.

This communication exercise scenario-specific times and dates has already been communicated to all students, staff, and geographical neighbours to the campuses.

Over the past few weeks, everyone has been encouraged to upload the Alertus emergency communication app to their phones.

On the day of the communications exercise, there will be test messaging on the Alertus app, computer screens, and classroom discussions.

Students in classes and staff in their offices will be asked to watch the St. Clair College Active Attacker video produced by the college.

Officials say there will be spotlight on emergency preparedness brochures distributed to all.

PUBLIC NOTICE

Tomorrow, WPS & St. Clair College will conduct a training exercise on an Active Attacker Communication scenario. There will be little to no impact on the neighbouring area. However, there will be a police presence at the St. Clair College Downtown Campus locations. pic.twitter.com/SOdfXpkJd7 — Windsor Police (@WindsorPolice) March 27, 2023

This is a communication exercise only. No one is expected to run, hide or fight during this exercise.

A pre-message will be sent five minutes before the emergency message (PA system where available, Alertus, Social Media).

The test emergency message will be sent out at the time of the exercise (PA system where available, Alertus, Social Media).

When the session is over, a complete scenario message will be sent out 15 minutes after the start of the exercise.

The college has been working with Windsor police and Chatham-Kent police in preparation for these communication exercises.