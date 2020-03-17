WIDNSOR, ONT. -- St. Clair College is closing all of its campuses in an effort to protect against the spread of COVID-19.

In a tweet sent on Tuesday, St. Clair College announced its campuses would be closed for a two-week period effective 4:30 p.m.

Campuses in Windsor and Chatham will re-open on April 3.

Before announcing the closure, the college had previously suspended campus labs and clinics, as well as implementing a new work-from-home policy.

For more information, visit St. Clair College online.