St. Clair College closes campuses in Windsor, Chatham
Published Tuesday, March 17, 2020 4:43PM EDT
The entrance to St. Clair College's main campus in Windsor. Photo taken August 22, 2019. (Ricardo Veneza / CTV Windsor)
WIDNSOR, ONT. -- St. Clair College is closing all of its campuses in an effort to protect against the spread of COVID-19.
In a tweet sent on Tuesday, St. Clair College announced its campuses would be closed for a two-week period effective 4:30 p.m.
Campuses in Windsor and Chatham will re-open on April 3.
Before announcing the closure, the college had previously suspended campus labs and clinics, as well as implementing a new work-from-home policy.
For more information, visit St. Clair College online.