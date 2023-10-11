St. Anne Skilled Trades Academy setting the bar provincially

A saw cutting launched the new St. Anne Catholic Skilled Trades Academy and Learning Centre in Tecumseh on Wednesday.

“It gives them a clear cut pathway right through high school to the trades,” said Cory McAiney, apprenticeship co-ordinator for the Catholic board.

McAniey decided six years ago traditional shop class wasn't cutting it anymore and turned his wood working class at St. Joeseph's Catholic High School into a skilled trades shop.

“We met with industry. Met with St. Clair College. Other industry partners. Community partners and the need to get more specific training for students. That was the key to it,” he said.

The old St. Anne high school building was converted starting with masonry, then grew to include plumbing, welding, electrical and carpentry.

“This one here is one of our first programs down in Windsor,” David Stubbs, Ontario Masonary Training Centre executive director, said. “It is the furthest ahead and is definitely the bar setter for the rest of the province.”

McAiney says the centre gives students a direct choice.

“Which makes them much more prepared for co-op which opens up the door to an OYEP apprenticeship,” he said.

Colton Burdick is a grad who has benefitted from the academy.

“I was able to come out today and do all this,” he said pointing at a new brick wall he had helped construct. “I'm just having fun with my job. You really don't work a day in your life if you love your job right?”

F.J. Brennan Catholic High School grad Lauren Bayn took a class, was inspired, and joined the construction academy.

“I ended up with a really good job,” said Bayn. “It's well paid. I enjoy it a lot. It’s nice to be a female in a male dominated job as well.”

The program offers a good foundation for students heading into college.

“Level two we learn arches, fireplace. More complex stuff that we didn't learn before,” Bayn said.

New technology is brought into the classroom to expand the learning experience.

“Here they have simulators that will help them in safety training as well as learning how to operate the equipment,” said trainer Jim Nehmetallah.

There are over 100 students in the academy this year which is attracting attention from school boards across the province.

McAiney hopes the idea spreads and attracts government funding in the future.