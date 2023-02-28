Spring-like weather on the way in Windsor-Essex
All watches, warnings and special weather statements have been lifted in southern Ontario.
More spring-like weather is in the forecast for Windsor-Essex for the next few days and into the weekend.
Tuesday: Cloudy. 40 per cent chance of drizzle early this morning. Becoming a mix of sun and cloud this afternoon. Fog patches dissipating early this morning. High 6.
Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy. Becoming cloudy before morning. Low zero.
Wednesday: Mainly cloudy. 60 per cent chance of showers in the morning. High 9.
Thursday: Cloudy. High plus 4.
Friday: Snow. High plus 2.
Saturday: A mix of sun and cloud. High plus 4.
Sunday: A mix of sun and cloud. High 6.
China says TikTok ban reflects U.S. insecurities
U.S. government bans on Chinese-owned video-sharing app TikTok reveal Washington's own insecurities and are an abuse of state power, a Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson said Tuesday.
Trudeau denies report that Liberals told to drop candidate Han Dong over China ties
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Monday denied a media report from last week saying his office had been warned by Canada's spy agency to drop a Liberal candidate, who is now a member of Parliament, because he had Beijing's support.
Key sleep behaviours that could improve life expectancy identified by researchers
Research being presented at an annual event hosted by the American College of Cardiology has revealed five essential sleep habits that have shown to improve longevity in some individuals.
WestJet customers offered 7.5-hour bus ride to destination after flight cancelled
WestJet customers say they were rebooked on a seven-and-a-half-hour bus trip from Calgary to Regina after their afternoon flight was cancelled Sunday.
Rupert Murdoch testified Fox News hosts endorsed idea that Biden stole election
Fox Corp Chairman Rupert Murdoch acknowledged under oath that some Fox hosts 'endorsed' the notion that the 2020 U.S. presidential election was stolen, according to a court filing unsealed Monday.
Ever done a borg? Warnings about the 'dangerous and excessive' drinking trend
The borg is a drinking trend that has apparently swept college campuses and TikTok feeds, but substance use experts are calling it "dangerous and excessive."
Dilbert's demise no surprise to followers of both the comic and creator Scott Adams
The comic strip Dilbert disappeared with lightning speed following racist remarks by creator Scott Adams, but it shouldn't come as a shock to anyone who has followed them both. Adams, who is white, was an outspoken presence on social media long before describing Black people as a 'hate group' on YouTube and, to some, Dilbert had strayed from its roots as a chronicler of office culture.
Elon Musk is the richest person in the world again
Elon Musk has reclaimed the title of the richest person in the world, per Bloomberg's tally. The Tesla CEO was unseated from the top spot by Bernard Arnault, CEO of French luxury brand LVMH, in December of last year.
Suspected schoolgirl poisoning attacks rattle a shaken Iran
Over the past three months, hundreds of young girls attending different schools in Iran have become overpowered by what are believed to be noxious fumes wafting into their classrooms. Officials in Iran's theocracy initially dismissed these incidents, but now describe them as intentional attacks.
Storm Watch: Tracking today's closures and cancellations
Storm Watch is your destination for information about school closures, bus cancellations and road closures in Waterloo region, Guelph, Brantford and the surrounding area.
'You're stuck': People with accessibility challenges question snow removal practices
People with accessibility challenges say snow storms can often leave them feeling trapped as the build-up on sidewalks and roadways can take time to clear.
Man arrested after tactical units surround Kitchener motel
Waterloo regional police have arrested a man at a Kitchener motel in an operation involving multiple units including tactical officers.
Buses cancelled, chance of more freezing rain
Inclement weather has cancelled hundreds of school bus routes across the London-Middlesex region and Huron-Perth. Freezing drizzle is still forecast for the area Tuesday morning as well as some fog patches.
VIDEO | Watch cars slide as overnight freeze turns local roads into ice rinks
The latest storm to pass through southwestern Ontario brought a nasty mix of snow and freezing rain on Monday night. The wintery weather left treacherous driving conditions in its wake.
'Do not consume': Recall issued for specific brand of chocolate
A specific brand of chocolate sold in Ontario has been recalled due to an undeclared ingredient.
February ends with snow and ice rain advisory
Slushy roads, slippery conditions at intersections, and forecasted freezing rain for the morning show winter hasn’t loosened its hold yet on our region.
School bus cancellations by board
See current school bus cancellations by school board from across the region.
Orillia councillors pass 2023 budget while lowering cost for taxpayers
After some rowdy moments of contention, Orillia councillors officially passed the 2023 operating budget.
‘I remember never getting a pulse,’ says off-duty ER doctor who tried to save Renee Sweeney
An off-duty emergency room doctor testified Monday that she tried to help Renee Sweeney, but it was already too late by the time she arrived.
Police locate person in their 40s deceased after snowmobile crash
The Ontario Provincial Police are investigating a fatal snow machine crash which occurred Saturday morning north of North Bay.
SNOWFALL WARNING | Snowfall begins in Ottawa with 15 cm expected
Ottawa residents are waking up to falling snow on Tuesday morning, part of a significant snowfall expected to continue throughout the day.
No injuries in school bus rollover north of Gatineau
No children were on board when a school bus rolled over and left the highway just north of Gatineau on Tuesday.
Ottawa Police Services Board approves $401M budget for 2023
The Ottawa Police Services Board has approved a $401 million budget for 2023. The police budget is increasing by $15.2 million this year. Police say more than 80 per cent of that increase will go solely to maintaining services.
School bus cancellations Tuesday after Ontario gets hit with snowstorm
A winter storm in southern Ontario has led to school bus cancellations on Tuesday.
Southern Ontario storm tapers off with some regions still under winter weather advisory
The sudden arrival of heavy snow and freezing rain that showered southern Ontario on Monday will taper off this morning, according to the national weather agency.
Ontario student told she'd lose $4,000 after mistake made on flight booking
An Ontario student who was attempting to book two round-trip international airline tickets was told an error she made while booking the flights could cost her $4,000.
Former CTV Montreal icon Don McGowan has died at 85
Don McGowan, a former weatherman, host and broadcaster at CFCF 12 -- now CTV Montreal -- has died at 85. McGowan was a central figure at the English-language station for over three decades.
Quebec bans TikTok on government mobile devices
Quebec is following in the footsteps of the federal government and is banning the installation and use of the TikTok app on government mobile devices as of Tuesday.
Quebec to continue takeover of Montreal care homes investigated for abuse
The Quebec government is extending the provisional administration of private residential and long-term care centers (CHSLDs) Les Floralies-de-Lasalle and Les Floralies-de-Lachine, located in southwest Montreal. An investigation report commissioned by the Health Ministry revealed last fall that "abuse in all its forms" had taken place within the two CHSLDs, located in the boroughs of LaSalle and Lachine.
Next round of snow for the Maritimes expected late Tuesday into Wednesday
Another round of snowfall is expected for the Maritimes late Tuesday into Wednesday.
'Hello, Jerry': Seinfeld to headline Halifax comedy festival
Giddy-up Halifax! The city is set to host an outdoor comedy festival featuring headliner Jerry Seinfeld. The Great Outdoors Comedy Festival is expanding to the East Coast this summer. The event will take place from Aug. 11 - 13 on the Garrison Grounds.
In a year of ER closures, N.L. sees five-year high in emergency department deaths
A first responder in Newfoundland says he's not surprised the province recorded a five-year high in the number of people who died in emergency departments in 2022.
Manitoba man accused of killing his neighbour makes court appearance
A Manitoba man accused of killing his neighbour made a court appearance Monday.
Winnipeg newspaper drops Dilbert comic over creator's race remarks
A Winnipeg newspaper has dropped the popular Dilbert comic strip over recent comments made by the comic's creator Scott Adams.
Car crash sends pedestrian to hospital in critical condition: Winnipeg police
A 20-year-old man was in critical condition on Monday night following a car crash in Winnipeg’s Fort Garry area.
Alberta set to deliver final budget before expected provincial election in May
It’s budget day in Alberta — the last before an expected provincial election in May.
Calgary mayor wants anti-drag protesters to face consequences for hateful messaging
Mayor Jyoti Gondek says she will 'unpack' the reasons why enforcement teams and the Crown feel the street harassment bylaw along with others are not strong enough to charge demonstrators who spread vile lies and hatred in public.
WEATHER | 5 to 10 centimetres of snow for Calgary Tuesday
A good snowfall over the course of Tuesday; melting weather Thursday.
Alberta set to deliver final budget before expected provincial election in May
It’s budget day in Alberta — the last before an expected provincial election in May.
Alberta splits wildlife management into hunting, fishing and everything else
Alberta's United Conservative Party government has moved on a proposal to split wildlife management responsibilities in the province, creating a new department of hunting and fishing in the Forestry, Parks and Tourism Ministry.
WEATHER | Josh Classen's forecast: Cloudy, cooler and some light snow today
After a beautiful Monday that had temperatures climb to -3 C, we'll be several degrees cooler today AND a lot cloudier.
Police investigating vandalism at Kits Beach Park playground and pool
Vancouver Park Board staff spent Monday morning repairing damaged swing sets at Kits Beach Park after an inexplicable act of vandalism over the weekend.
Vancouver mayor admits proposed 9.7% property tax increase 'sucks'
Vancouver Mayor Ken Sim revealed he has a list of five things he wants to achieve while in the city’s top job, and then his time is up.
B.C. man delivers medical supplies from local sports teams, Fraser Health, surgeon to Ukraine
Among the billions of dollars in aid pouring into Ukraine are desperately needed medical supplies donated from B.C. companies, individuals and a health authority – hand-delivered by a Coquitlam man on behalf of a Canadian charity.