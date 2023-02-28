Spring-like weather on the way in Windsor-Essex

Dilbert's demise no surprise to followers of both the comic and creator Scott Adams

The comic strip Dilbert disappeared with lightning speed following racist remarks by creator Scott Adams, but it shouldn't come as a shock to anyone who has followed them both. Adams, who is white, was an outspoken presence on social media long before describing Black people as a 'hate group' on YouTube and, to some, Dilbert had strayed from its roots as a chronicler of office culture.

Elon Musk is the richest person in the world again

Elon Musk has reclaimed the title of the richest person in the world, per Bloomberg's tally. The Tesla CEO was unseated from the top spot by Bernard Arnault, CEO of French luxury brand LVMH, in December of last year.

Suspected schoolgirl poisoning attacks rattle a shaken Iran

Over the past three months, hundreds of young girls attending different schools in Iran have become overpowered by what are believed to be noxious fumes wafting into their classrooms. Officials in Iran's theocracy initially dismissed these incidents, but now describe them as intentional attacks.

  • Quebec to continue takeover of Montreal care homes investigated for abuse

    The Quebec government is extending the provisional administration of private residential and long-term care centers (CHSLDs) Les Floralies-de-Lasalle and Les Floralies-de-Lachine, located in southwest Montreal. An investigation report commissioned by the Health Ministry revealed last fall that "abuse in all its forms" had taken place within the two CHSLDs, located in the boroughs of LaSalle and Lachine.

