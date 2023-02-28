Spring-like weather on the way in Windsor-Essex

All watches, warnings and special weather statements have been lifted in southern Ontario.

More spring-like weather is in the forecast for Windsor-Essex for the next few days and into the weekend.

Tuesday: Cloudy. 40 per cent chance of drizzle early this morning. Becoming a mix of sun and cloud this afternoon. Fog patches dissipating early this morning. High 6.

Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy. Becoming cloudy before morning. Low zero.

Wednesday: Mainly cloudy. 60 per cent chance of showers in the morning. High 9.

Thursday: Cloudy. High plus 4.

Friday: Snow. High plus 2.

Saturday: A mix of sun and cloud. High plus 4.

Sunday: A mix of sun and cloud. High 6.