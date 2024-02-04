Spring-like weather in store this week for Windsor, Ont.

It may read early February on the calendar, but this week’s temperatures will be well above normal, feeling more like spring than the middle of winter.

According to Environment Canada, Windsor can expect mainly cloudy skies on Sunday, with a high of 4 C.

Overnight, mainly cloudy skies will persist with fog patches developing late in the evening. Winds will be sustained at 15 km/h, with a low of – 3 C, feeling like – 7 overnight with the wind chill.

Looking ahead to the start of the workweek, it will be mainly cloudy on Monday, with fog patches dissipating in the morning. Winds will be sustained at 15 km/h, with a high of 5 C, but feeling like – 6 with the wind in the morning.

Overnight, skies will clear with a low of – 4 C.

The average daytime high for Windsor this time of year is – 0.7 C.

Windsor’s upcoming forecast

Sunday: Mainly cloudy. Fog patches dissipating near noon. High 4 C. UV index 2 or low.

Sunday night: Mainly cloudy. Fog patches developing late this evening. Wind up to 15 km/h. Low – 3 C. Wind chill – 7 overnight.

Monday: Mainly cloudy. Fog patches dissipating in the morning. Wind up to 15 km/h. High 5 C. Wind chill – 6 in the morning. UV index 2 or low.

Tuesday: Sunny. High 4 C.

Wednesday: Increasing cloudiness. High 8 C.

Thursday: Cloudy. High 9 C.

Friday: Cloudy with 60 per cent chance of showers. High 11 C.

Saturday: Cloudy. High 8 C.